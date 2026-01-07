2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO explained: Variants, prices, features and engine options
- The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO offers a wide range of variants, engines and seating layouts, giving buyers flexibility, but at the same time requiring careful comparison before choosing the right trim.
The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO isn’t an SUV you understand at a glance. Instead of offering a handful of trims, Mahindra has spread the 7XO across a wide range of prices, engines and seating layouts. For buyers, that means more choice—but also more decisions to make before signing on the dotted line.
With prices starting at ₹13.66 lakh and stretching to ₹24.11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the XUV 7XO covers nearly the entire midsize three-row SUV space. These prices apply to the first 40,000 deliveries, after which Mahindra plans a revision. In practical terms, this makes early clarity on variants and features especially important for prospective buyers.
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise prices
|Variant
|Petrol MT
|Petrol AT
|Diesel MT
|Diesel AT
|Diesel AT AWD
|AX 7-seater
|13.66
|–
|14.96
|–
|–
|AX3 7-seater
|16.02
|17.47
|16.49
|17.94
|–
|AX5 7-seater
|17.52
|18.97
|17.99
|19.44
|–
|AX7 7-seater
|18.48
|19.93
|18.95
|20.40
|–
|AX7T 7-seater
|–
|21.97
|20.99
|22.44
|23.44
|AX7T 6-seater
|–
|22.16
|21.39
|22.84
|–
|AX7L 7-seater
|–
|23.45
|22.47
|23.92
|24.92
|AX7L 6-seater
|–
|23.64
|–
|24.11
|–
*All pricing is mentioned in ₹lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Engines and gearboxes
Mahindra has kept the powertrain lineup straightforward, focusing on proven engines rather than experimental setups.
- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (mStallion)
Produces 203 hp and 380 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic. It is aimed at buyers who prefer smoother performance and quieter city and highway driving.
- 2.2-litre diesel (mHawk)
Makes 185 hp, with torque outputs of 420 Nm in manual form and 450Nm with the automatic. The diesel is clearly tuned for long-distance use, heavier loads and highway cruising. All-wheel drive is available only on select diesel automatic variants.
Variant-wise features
AX variant
- Bi-LED headlights with DRLs
- 12.3-inch triple-screen layout
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AdrenoX connected tech with Alexa and ChatGPT
- Cruise control
- 6 airbags and full electronic safety suite
- Manual AC with second- and third-row vents
- Steel wheels and practical exterior features
AX3 variant
Adds over AX:
- Electrically folding ORVMs
- Rear camera with dynamic guidelines
- Rear wiper, washer and demister
AX5 variant
Adds over AX3:
- Alloy wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Front parking sensors
- Telescopic steering adjustment
- Walk-away lock and approach unlock
AX7 variant
Adds over AX5:
- Larger alloy wheels
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Powered driver seat with memory
- Leatherette upholstery
- 540-degree surround-view camera
- Blind-spot monitoring and air purifier
AX7T – Tech variant
Adds over AX7:
- Level 2 ADAS
- Adaptive cruise control
- Ventilated front seats
- Electronic parking brake
- Premium Harman Kardon audio system
- Wireless charging and driver monitoring
- 7 airbags
AX7L – Luxury variant
Adds over AX7T:
- Larger alloy wheels
- Ventilated second-row seats
- Rear sunblinds
- Ambient lighting
- Powered co-driver seat with ‘Boss’ mode
- Rear wireless charging and Dolby Vision
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Exterior and interior colour options
The XUV 7XO’s colour palette leans heavily towards darker shades. Buyers looking for lighter colours can choose Desert Myst or Everest White, while options such as Galaxy Grey, Midnight Black, Nebula Blue, Ruby Velvet and Stealth Black are for those who prefer the darker tones. On the inside, Mahindra introduces a beige-and-brown cabin theme intended to make the interior feel warmer and less overtly tech-focused, especially in higher trims.
Where the XUV 7XO fits in the segment
The XUV 7XO goes up against familiar names such as the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. Like these rivals, it offers both petrol and diesel engines, along with manual and automatic gearboxes. What sets Mahindra’s approach apart is how many combinations it offers within one model line, rather than pushing buyers toward a narrow “recommended" variant.
The six trims, AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T (Tech) and AX7L (Luxury), allow the 7XO to appeal to very different buyers, from those upgrading from compact SUVs to those looking for a feature-heavy family tourer.
