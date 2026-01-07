2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO explained: Variants, prices, features and engine options

The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO isn’t an SUV you understand at a glance. Instead of offering a handful of trims, Mahindra has spread the 7XO across a wide range of prices, engines and seating layouts. For buyers, that means more choice—but also more decisions to make before signing on the dotted line.

With prices starting at ₹13.66 lakh and stretching to ₹24.11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the XUV 7XO covers nearly the entire midsize three-row SUV space. These prices apply to the first 40,000 deliveries, after which Mahindra plans a revision. In practical terms, this makes early clarity on variants and features especially important for prospective buyers.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise prices

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AT Diesel MT Diesel AT Diesel AT AWD AX 7-seater 13.66 – 14.96 – – AX3 7-seater 16.02 17.47 16.49 17.94 – AX5 7-seater 17.52 18.97 17.99 19.44 – AX7 7-seater 18.48 19.93 18.95 20.40 – AX7T 7-seater – 21.97 20.99 22.44 23.44 AX7T 6-seater – 22.16 21.39 22.84 – AX7L 7-seater – 23.45 22.47 23.92 24.92 AX7L 6-seater – 23.64 – 24.11 – *All pricing is mentioned in ₹lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Engines and gearboxes

Mahindra has kept the powertrain lineup straightforward, focusing on proven engines rather than experimental setups.

2.0-litre turbo-petrol (mStallion)

Produces 203 hp and 380 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic. It is aimed at buyers who prefer smoother performance and quieter city and highway driving.

2.2-litre diesel (mHawk)

Makes 185 hp, with torque outputs of 420 Nm in manual form and 450Nm with the automatic. The diesel is clearly tuned for long-distance use, heavier loads and highway cruising. All-wheel drive is available only on select diesel automatic variants.

Variant-wise features

AX variant

Bi-LED headlights with DRLs

12.3-inch triple-screen layout

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AdrenoX connected tech with Alexa and ChatGPT

Cruise control

6 airbags and full electronic safety suite

Manual AC with second- and third-row vents

Steel wheels and practical exterior features

AX3 variant

Adds over AX:

Electrically folding ORVMs

Rear camera with dynamic guidelines

Rear wiper, washer and demister

AX5 variant

Adds over AX3:

Alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Front parking sensors

Telescopic steering adjustment

Walk-away lock and approach unlock

AX7 variant

Adds over AX5:

Larger alloy wheels

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Powered driver seat with memory

Leatherette upholstery

540-degree surround-view camera

Blind-spot monitoring and air purifier

AX7T – Tech variant

Adds over AX7:

Level 2 ADAS

Adaptive cruise control

Ventilated front seats

Electronic parking brake

Premium Harman Kardon audio system

Wireless charging and driver monitoring

7 airbags

AX7L – Luxury variant

Adds over AX7T:

Larger alloy wheels

Ventilated second-row seats

Rear sunblinds

Ambient lighting

Powered co-driver seat with ‘Boss’ mode

Rear wireless charging and Dolby Vision

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Exterior and interior colour options

The XUV 7XO’s colour palette leans heavily towards darker shades. Buyers looking for lighter colours can choose Desert Myst or Everest White, while options such as Galaxy Grey, Midnight Black, Nebula Blue, Ruby Velvet and Stealth Black are for those who prefer the darker tones. On the inside, Mahindra introduces a beige-and-brown cabin theme intended to make the interior feel warmer and less overtly tech-focused, especially in higher trims.

Where the XUV 7XO fits in the segment

The XUV 7XO goes up against familiar names such as the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. Like these rivals, it offers both petrol and diesel engines, along with manual and automatic gearboxes. What sets Mahindra’s approach apart is how many combinations it offers within one model line, rather than pushing buyers toward a narrow “recommended" variant.

The six trims, AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T (Tech) and AX7L (Luxury), allow the 7XO to appeal to very different buyers, from those upgrading from compact SUVs to those looking for a feature-heavy family tourer.

