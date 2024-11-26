|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.07 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.04 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.92 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.72 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.78 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.64 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.69 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.90 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.83 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.47 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.41 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.58 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.75 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 25.45 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 25.93 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 26.17 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 26.39 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.18 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 27.22 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.66 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 28.37 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.91 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 28.13 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 28.94 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 29.17 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 30.14 Lakhs
Popular Mahindra Cars
