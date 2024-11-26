hamburger icon
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO On Road Price in Ajmer

4 out of 5
13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
XUV 7XO Price in

Mahindra XUV 7XO on road price in Ajmer starts from Rs. 15.99 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 7XO top variant goes up to Rs. 28.53 Lakhs in Ajmer. Mahindra XUV 7XO comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options. The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR. The Mahindra XUV 7XO on road price in Ajmer for 1997 cc to 2194 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 15.99 - 28.53 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra XUV 7XO dealers and showrooms in Ajmer for best offers. XUV 7XO on road price breakup in Ajmer includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the XUV 7XO is mainly compared to Mahindra Scorpio N price in Ajmer (Rs. 13.49 Lakhs), Mahindra Thar ROXX price in Ajmer (Rs. 12.39 Lakhs) and Skoda Kushaq Facelift price in Ajmer (Rs. 11 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR ₹ 15.99 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR ₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR ₹ 18.72 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR ₹ 19.67 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR ₹ 20.43 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR ₹ 21.41 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR ₹ 21.52 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR ₹ 22.06 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR ₹ 25.49 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR ₹ 25.71 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR ₹ 26.06 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR ₹ 27.18 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR ₹ 27.40 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR ₹ 28.53 Lakhs

Mahindra XUV 7XO Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR

₹15.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,66,000
RTO
1,48,600
Insurance
84,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
15,99,229
EMI@34,374/mo
Close

XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR

₹17.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,000
RTO
1,61,600
Insurance
89,142
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
17,47,242
EMI@37,555/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR

₹18.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,02,000
RTO
1,76,200
Insurance
93,230
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
18,71,930
EMI@40,235/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR

₹19.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
2,22,125
Insurance
95,042
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
19,66,667
EMI@42,271/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR

₹20.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,52,000
RTO
1,91,200
Insurance
99,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
20,42,714
EMI@43,906/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR

₹21.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
2,40,875
Insurance
1,00,827
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
21,41,202
EMI@46,023/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR

₹21.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,48,000
RTO
2,00,800
Insurance
1,02,716
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
21,52,016
EMI@46,255/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR

₹22.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,95,000
RTO
2,05,500
Insurance
1,04,529
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
22,05,529
EMI@47,405/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR

₹25.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,97,000
RTO
2,35,700
Insurance
1,16,174
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
25,49,374
EMI@54,796/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR

₹25.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,16,000
RTO
2,37,600
Insurance
1,16,907
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
25,71,007
EMI@55,261/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR

₹26.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,47,000
RTO
2,40,700
Insurance
1,18,103
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
26,06,303
EMI@56,020/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR

₹27.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,45,000
RTO
2,50,500
Insurance
1,21,882
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
27,17,882
EMI@58,418/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR

₹27.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,64,000
RTO
2,52,400
Insurance
1,22,614
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
27,39,514
EMI@58,883/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR

₹28.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,11,000
RTO
3,17,375
Insurance
1,24,427
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ajmer)
28,53,302
EMI@61,329/mo
View breakup

