Mahindra XUV 3XO On Road Price in Narnaul

Mahindra XUV 3XO View
1/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Left Side
2/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View
3/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Grille
4/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight
5/24
Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Side View
6/24
7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Narnaul
XUV 3XO Price in Narnaul

Mahindra XUV 3XO on road price in Narnaul starts from Rs. 8.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 3XO top variant goes up to Rs. 11.37 Lakhs in Narnaul. Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a choice of 1197

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1₹ 8.55 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro₹ 10.26 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3₹ 10.81 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro₹ 11.37 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO Variant Wise Price List in Narnaul

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX1
₹8.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,49,000
RTO
64,920
Insurance
40,816
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Narnaul)
8,55,236
EMI@18,382/mo
MX2 Pro
₹10.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
MX3
₹10.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
MX3 Pro
₹11.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Check Latest Offers
Sonet Price in Narnaul
Check XUV500 2024 details
View similar Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XO News

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes closely competing with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet in the intensely competitive compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Which compact SUV to choose
6 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO has re-energised the compact SUV segment by challenging rivals such as Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Which one to buy
5 May 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as a brand new SUV which will replace the XUV300 in the sub-compact SUV segment. The XUV 3XO is essentially the SUV300 reborn with a new design, new engine and host of new features.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: 10 things that have changed
3 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO is essentially an updated version of XUV300 and comes revising the competition with Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Which compact SUV to choose
2 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Which one should you choose
1 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO Videos

Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 Competition
1.53 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
BMW i5
1.2 Cr

Tata Nexon
8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Kia Seltos
10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch
6 - 10.1 Lakhs

Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details