What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Shimla? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Shimla is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Shimla? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Shimla amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Shimla? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Shimla is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Shimla? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Shimla are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.