What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Saharsa? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Saharsa is Rs. 25.56 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Saharsa? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Saharsa amount to Rs. 2.75 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Saharsa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Saharsa is Rs. 51,826.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Saharsa? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Saharsa are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.