What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Ratnagiri? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Ratnagiri is Rs. 22.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Ratnagiri? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Ratnagiri amount to Rs. 12,240, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Ratnagiri? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Ratnagiri is Rs. 46,548.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Ratnagiri? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Ratnagiri are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.