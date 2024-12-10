What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Rajnandgaon? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Rajnandgaon is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Rajnandgaon? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Rajnandgaon amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Rajnandgaon? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Rajnandgaon is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Rajnandgaon? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Rajnandgaon are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.