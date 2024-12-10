What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Pathankot? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pathankot is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pathankot? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pathankot amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pathankot? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pathankot is Rs. 46,624.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Pathankot? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Pathankot are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.