What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Mysore? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Mysore is Rs. 22.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mysore? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Mysore amount to Rs. 13,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mysore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mysore is Rs. 46,563.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mysore? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Mysore are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.