What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Jodhpur? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jodhpur is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jodhpur? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jodhpur amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jodhpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jodhpur is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jodhpur? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jodhpur are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.