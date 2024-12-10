What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Asansol? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Asansol is Rs. 22.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Asansol? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Asansol amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Asansol? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Asansol is Rs. 46,543.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Asansol? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Asansol are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.