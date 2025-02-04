What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Sagar? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Sagar is Rs. 25.53 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Sagar? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Sagar amount to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Sagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Sagar is Rs. 39,745.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Sagar? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Sagar are Rs. 96,394, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.