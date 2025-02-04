What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Rupnagar? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Rupnagar is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Rupnagar? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Rupnagar amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Rupnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Rupnagar is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Rupnagar? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Rupnagar are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.