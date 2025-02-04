What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Kumbakonam? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Kumbakonam is Rs. 24.63 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Kumbakonam? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Kumbakonam amount to Rs. 13,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Kumbakonam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Kumbakonam is Rs. 38,354.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Kumbakonam? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Kumbakonam are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.