What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Karimnagar? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Karimnagar is Rs. 24.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Karimnagar? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Karimnagar amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Karimnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Karimnagar is Rs. 38,323.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Karimnagar? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Karimnagar are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.