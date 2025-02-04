What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Hospet? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Hospet is Rs. 24.62 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Hospet? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Hospet amount to Rs. 13,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Hospet? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Hospet is Rs. 38,344.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Hospet? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Hospet are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.