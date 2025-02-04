What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Cuddalore? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Cuddalore is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Cuddalore? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Cuddalore amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Cuddalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Cuddalore is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Cuddalore? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Cuddalore are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.