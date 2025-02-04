Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Chittorgarh starts from Rs. 18.88 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Creta EV top variant goes up to Rs. 24.59 Lakhs in Chittorgarh.
The lowest price model is Hyundai Creta EV Executive 42 kWh and the most priced model is Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh.
Hyundai Creta EV dealers and showrooms in Chittorgarh for best offers.
Hyundai Creta EV on road price breakup in Chittorgarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hyundai Creta EV is mainly compared to Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Chittorgarh, Mahindra BE 6 which starts at Rs. 18.9 Lakhs in Chittorgarh and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Chittorgarh.
Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Creta EV Executive 42 kWh ₹ 18.88 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Smart 42 kWh ₹ 19.93 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Smart (O) 42 kWh ₹ 20.44 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Premium 42 kWh ₹ 20.96 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Smart (O) 51.4 kWh ₹ 22.52 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh ₹ 24.59 Lakhs
