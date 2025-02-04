What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Bhopal? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Bhopal is Rs. 25.53 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Bhopal? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Bhopal amount to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Bhopal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Bhopal is Rs. 39,745.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Bhopal? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Bhopal are Rs. 96,394, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.