What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Azamgarh? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Azamgarh is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Azamgarh? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Azamgarh amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Azamgarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Azamgarh is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Azamgarh? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Azamgarh are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.