What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Asansol? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Asansol is Rs. 24.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Asansol? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Asansol amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Asansol? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Asansol is Rs. 38,323.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Asansol? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Asansol are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.