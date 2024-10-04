What is the on-road price of BMW M4 CS in Kanpur? The on-road price of BMW M4 CS xDrive in Kanpur is Rs. 2.16 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M4 CS in Kanpur? The RTO charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Kanpur amount to Rs. 19.40 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Kanpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Kanpur is Rs. 4.38 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M4 CS in Kanpur? The insurance charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Kanpur are Rs. 7.40 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.