What is the on-road price of BMW M4 CS in Chandigarh? The on-road price of BMW M4 CS xDrive in Chandigarh is Rs. 2.07 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M4 CS in Chandigarh? The RTO charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Chandigarh amount to Rs. 10.58 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Chandigarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Chandigarh is Rs. 4.20 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M4 CS in Chandigarh? The insurance charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Chandigarh are Rs. 7.40 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.