Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in Dausa starts from Rs. 84,560.
The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in Dausa.
The lowest price model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum and the most priced model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price breakup in Dausa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha RayZR 125 is mainly compared to TVS Jupiter which starts at Rs. 63,511 in Dausa, TVS Scooty Zest which starts at Rs. 58,460 in Dausa and Honda Grazia starting at Rs. 60,539 in Dausa.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum ₹ 84,560 Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc ₹ 87,890 Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally ₹ 93,210 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum ₹ 88,000
