Yamaha R15S on road price in Nilgiris starts from Rs. 1.98 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R15S on road price in Nilgiris starts from Rs. 1.98 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R15S dealers and showrooms in Nilgiris for best offers. Yamaha R15S on road price breakup in Nilgiris includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha R15S is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z which starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Nilgiris, Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Nilgiris and CFMoto 250NK starting at Rs. 1.75 Lakhs in Nilgiris. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R15S STD ₹ 1.98 Lakhs