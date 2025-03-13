What is the on-road price of Vespa 125 in Indore? The on-road price of Vespa 125 Tech in Indore is Rs. 2.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Vespa 125 in Indore? The RTO charges for Vespa 125 Tech in Indore amount to Rs. 21,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Vespa 125 in Indore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vespa 125 in Indore is Rs. 3,088.