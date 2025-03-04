HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
eGo T3PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Front Left View
View all Images

UJAAS ENERGY eGo T3

Launched in Oct 2019

Review & Win ₹2000
₹59,724 - 70,224**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

eGo T3 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 33.18 kmph

eGo T3: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 93.18 km

eGo T3: 87.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.1 hrs

eGo T3: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.75 kwh

eGo T3: 1.56 - 2.3 kwh

View all eGo T3 Specs and Features

About Ujaas Energy eGo T3

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with eGo T3.
VS
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
Okinawa R30
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Headlight View
Tap here to expand
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Variants
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 price starts at ₹ 59,724 and goes up to ₹ 70,224 (Ex-showroom). Ujaas Energy eGo ...Read More
2 Variants Available
STD₹59,724*
25 kmph
100 km
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers
l₹70,224*
25 kmph
75 km
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Images

5 images
View All eGo T3 Images

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Colours

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Blue
Green
Grey
Orange

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.56-2.3 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range75-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-7 Hours
View all eGo T3 specs and features

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 comparison with similar bikes

Ujaas Energy eGo T3
Okinawa R30
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Hayasa Nirbhar
Benling India Kriti
Zelio Gracy Plus
Warivo Motors Nexa
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Zelo Zoop
Amo Mobility Brisk
₹59,724*
Check Offers
₹61,998*
Check Offers
₹69,999*
Check Offers
₹65,000*
Check Offers
₹65,550*
Check Offers
₹64,151*
Check Offers
₹60,073*
Check Offers
₹58,300*
Check Offers
₹55,200*
Check Offers
₹45,900*
Check Offers
₹62,913*
Check Offers
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-4.5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-8 Hours
Charging Time
6-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Range
75 km
Range
60 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
130 km
Range
90 km
Range
60 km
Range
80 km
Range
50-100 km
Range
190 km
Range
65-140 km
Range
75-100 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
249 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
66 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
65 kg
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Currently viewingeGo T3 vs R30eGo T3 vs LOEV+eGo T3 vs Li-ions Spock Electric ScootereGo T3 vs NirbhareGo T3 vs KritieGo T3 vs Gracy PluseGo T3 vs NexaeGo T3 vs Accelero PluseGo T3 vs ZoopeGo T3 vs Brisk
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Ujaas Energy Bikes

View all Ujaas Energy Bikes

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
25 kmph | 100 km
₹ 59,724*
Select Variant
STD
25 kmph | 100 km
₹59,724*
l
25 kmph | 75 km
₹70,224*
EMI ₹984.11/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 60000
Cars & BikesNew BikesUjaas Energy BikesUjaas Energy eGo T3