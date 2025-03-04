Launched in Oct 2019
Category Average: 33.18 kmph
eGo T3: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 93.18 km
eGo T3: 87.5 km
Category Average: 5.1 hrs
eGo T3: 5.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.75 kwh
eGo T3: 1.56 - 2.3 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.56-2.3 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|75-100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hours
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
₹59,724*
₹61,998*
₹69,999*
₹65,000*
₹65,550*
₹64,151*
₹60,073*
₹58,300*
₹55,200*
₹45,900*
₹62,913*
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-4.5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
5-8 Hours
Charging Time
6-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Range
75 km
Range
60 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
130 km
Range
90 km
Range
60 km
Range
80 km
Range
50-100 km
Range
190 km
Range
65-140 km
Range
75-100 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
249 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
66 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
55 kg
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
65 kg
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
