TVS Jupiter 125 Front View
1/16
TVS Jupiter 125 Front Right View
2/16
TVS Jupiter 125 Left View
3/16
TVS Jupiter 125 Rear Left View
4/16
TVS Jupiter 125 Rear Right View
5/16
TVS Jupiter 125 Rear View
6/16

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC

96,634*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Jupiter 125 Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
View all Jupiter 125 specs and features

Jupiter 125 DT SXC

Jupiter 125 DT SXC Prices

The Jupiter 125 DT SXC, is listed at ₹96,634 (ex-showroom).

Jupiter 125 DT SXC Mileage

All variants of the Jupiter 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Jupiter 125 DT SXC Colours

The Jupiter 125 DT SXC is available in 9 colour options: White, Titanium Grey, Indiblue, Matte Copper Bronze, Elegant Red, Dawn Orange, Elegant Red, Ivory Brown, Ivory Grey.

Jupiter 125 DT SXC Engine and Transmission

The Jupiter 125 DT SXC is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.

Jupiter 125 DT SXC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Jupiter 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS NTORQ 125 priced between ₹87.04 Thousands - 1.07 Lakhs or the Hero Xoom 125 priced between ₹80.49 Thousands - 86.03 Thousands.

Jupiter 125 DT SXC Specs & Features

The Jupiter 125 DT SXC has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC Price

Jupiter 125 DT SXC

₹ 96,634*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
83,300
RTO
6,664
Insurance
6,670
On-Road Price in Delhi
96,634
EMI@2,077/mo
Close

TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.1 L
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Length
1852 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm
Additional Storage
33 L
Height
1168 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
691 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Diamond-cut alloy wheels
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.79s
Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm
Max Torque
11.1 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
53.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with Spring aid 3 step adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
33 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ground Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
reverse LCD cluster

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC EMI
EMI1,869 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
86,970
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
86,970
Interest Amount
25,189
Payable Amount
1,12,159

TVS Jupiter 125 other Variants

Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy

₹ 88,171*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,600
RTO
6,048
Insurance
6,523
On-Road Price in Delhi
88,171
EMI@1,895/mo
Close

Jupiter 125 Disc

₹ 93,556*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,500
RTO
6,440
Insurance
6,616
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,556
EMI@2,011/mo
View breakup

Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,400
RTO
6,912
Insurance
6,729
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,041
EMI@2,150/mo
View breakup

TVS Jupiter 125 Alternatives

TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

87,042 - 1.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Jupiter 125vsNTORQ 125
Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

80,494 - 86,025Ex-Showroom
Jupiter 125vsXoom 125
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

73,430 - 85,974Ex-Showroom
Jupiter 125vsRayZR 125
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

72,400 - 85,400Ex-Showroom
Jupiter 125vsJupiter
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

74,369 - 87,693Ex-Showroom
Jupiter 125vsActiva 6G
Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617Ex-Showroom
Jupiter 125vsXoom

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Mantra Price in Delhi

