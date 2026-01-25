Perfect for Indian householdI've been riding the Jupiter 125 since 2022, and after 3 years, I’d say it’s a solid scooter for the price. The engine is smooth and still performs well. Comfort is a highlight—the wide seat and suspension handle rough roads easily. I get around 42–45 km/l now, which is decent. I prefer it over the Activa mainly because of the front fuel tank—no need to get off while refueling. Plus, the underseat storage is huge, easily fitting two helmets. Build quality is impressive, with minimal paint fading and a sturdy body. Overall, I’d rate it 4 out of 5.By: Alok (Jul 27, 2025)