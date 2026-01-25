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TVS Jupiter 125 Mileage

₹75,600 - 86,400*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1533
4.1
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TVS Jupiter 125 Fuel Wise Mileage

The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 57.27 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolAutomatic 57.27 kmpl

TVS Jupiter 125 Variants Wise Mileage

TVS Jupiter 125 price starts at ₹ 75,600 and goes up to ₹ 86,400 (Ex-showroom). TVS Jupiter 125 comes in 4 variants. TVS Jupiter 125's top variant is SmartXonnect.
4 Variants Available
Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy
124.8 cc
95 kmph
₹75,600*
Jupiter 125 Disc
124.8 cc
95 kmph
₹80,500*
Jupiter 125 DT SXC
124.8 cc
95 kmph
₹83,300*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Jupiter 125 Alternatives

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Mileage: 59 kmpl
Check OffersDestini 125 MileageJupiter 125vsDestini 125
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
+4
Mileage: 50.0 kmpl
Check OffersPleasure Plus MileageJupiter 125vsPleasure Plus
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

87,042 - 1.07 Lakhs
Mileage: 47 kmpl
Check OffersNTORQ 125 MileageJupiter 125vsNTORQ 125
Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

80,494 - 86,025
Mileage: 52.8 kmpl
Check OffersXoom 125 MileageJupiter 125vsXoom 125
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

73,430 - 85,974
+5
Mileage: 71.33 kmpl
Check OffersRayZR 125 MileageJupiter 125vsRayZR 125
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

72,400 - 85,400
+1
Mileage: 48 kmpl
Check OffersJupiter MileageJupiter 125vsJupiter

TVS Jupiter 125 Visual Comparison

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TVS Jupiter 125 User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

My Scooty, My Companion
The TVS Jupiter 125 is an excellent scooter for daily commuting, especially if mileage and comfort are priorities. Its real-world mileage of around 45–50 kmpl is impressive for a 125cc scooter, making it economical for city rides. The engine runs smoothly, the pickup is decent, and the ride quality remains comfortable even on rough roads. With a spacious seat, good suspension, and practical features, it is a perfect family scooter. Overall, it is a reliable, fuel-efficient, and value-for-money choice for everyday use.
By: Priyanka Shrivas (Jan 25, 2026)
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Perfect for Indian household
I've been riding the Jupiter 125 since 2022, and after 3 years, I’d say it’s a solid scooter for the price. The engine is smooth and still performs well. Comfort is a highlight—the wide seat and suspension handle rough roads easily. I get around 42–45 km/l now, which is decent. I prefer it over the Activa mainly because of the front fuel tank—no need to get off while refueling. Plus, the underseat storage is huge, easily fitting two helmets. Build quality is impressive, with minimal paint fading and a sturdy body. Overall, I’d rate it 4 out of 5.
By: Alok (Jul 27, 2025)
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Jupiter best features
Jupiter 125 Disc has a very large seat and trunk which makes it easy to store luggage and you can easily keep up to 2 helmets in it. The seat is big enough to seat 3 people easily. Its speedometer has many features like time, which helps in knowing the time instead of looking at the watch and phone again and again. It shows how much the scooty can run on its last fuel. This helps in knowing whether you need to fill fuel now or later. It can be a bit heavy to operate for beginners, but once you get the hang of it, it will be very easy for you to operate it.
By: Dhruv (Jul 22, 2025)
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Scooty with value for money
The look is fairly typical for a scooter, but the under-seat storage is massive — it can easily fit two full-size helmets, which is more than most scooters offer. It gives a mileage of around 52 km/l. Overall, the performance is quite good, and the 125cc engine provides quick acceleration. However, I recommend customizing the seat cover, as it can get uncomfortable on longer rides.
By: Hardikkumar Aher (Jul 21, 2025)
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Best scooter for family man
TVS Jupiter 125 is the best scooter I’ve bought so far. Its stylish looks really stand out, and it gives a good mileage of around 50–55 km/l, which is impressive for daily use. The best part is its massive under-seat storage—you can easily fit two helmets or carry a lot of goods, which makes it super practical. The ride feels smooth and comfortable, and it's perfect for both city commutes and family use. I’m very happy with my decision and would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable and spacious scooter in this segment.
By: Rahul Singh (Jul 21, 2025)
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