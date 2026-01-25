Jupiter best features

Jupiter 125 Disc has a very large seat and trunk which makes it easy to store luggage and you can easily keep up to 2 helmets in it. The seat is big enough to seat 3 people easily. Its speedometer has many features like time, which helps in knowing the time instead of looking at the watch and phone again and again. It shows how much the scooty can run on its last fuel. This helps in knowing whether you need to fill fuel now or later. It can be a bit heavy to operate for beginners, but once you get the hang of it, it will be very easy for you to operate it.

By: Dhruv ( Jul 22, 2025 )