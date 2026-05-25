In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Jupiter 125 vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|Zest 110
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 78,100
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|7.81 PS PS