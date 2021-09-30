|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
|Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|109.7 cc
|Max Power
|8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
|7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Carburetor
|Clutch
|CVT-Automatic
|-
|Ignition
|ECU Controlled Ignition
|Digital IDI Ignition
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Bore
|53.5 mm
|-
|Stroke
|55.5 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹87,722
|₹75,617
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹75,625
|₹62,980
|RTO
|₹6,050
|₹5,604
|Insurance
|₹6,047
|₹5,283
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,750
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,885
|₹1,625