Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE On Road Price in Vasai

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Right Side View
1/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Left View
2/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Rear Right Side View
3/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Rear View
4/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Seat View
5/12
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Speedometer View
6/12
10.3 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Vasai
V-Strom 800 DE Price in Vasai

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price in Vasai starts from Rs. 11.94 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE STD₹ 11.94 Lakhs
...Read More

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Variant Wise Price List in Vasai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹11.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
776 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,35,507
RTO
1,24,260
Insurance
34,089
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Vasai)
11,93,856
EMI@25,661/mo
Close

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE News

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE uses a new 776 cc parallel-twin engine.
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of launch
1 Feb 2024
