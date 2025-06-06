2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE launched with OBD-2B compliance, new colour

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 V-Strom 800 DE adventure motorcycle with minor tweaks for the new model year. The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is now OBD-2B compliant, in line with the latest emission standards, while there are new colours on offer, which give the model a more striking appearance. The price for the V-Strom 800 DE remains unchanged at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: New Colours

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is now available in the Pearl Tech White colour scheme with blue-spoked rims. The new colour gives the bike a cleaner look and appears nicer too. The Champion Yellow No.2 colour with black coloured body panels and blue rims, and Glass Sparkle Black with grey and red graphics, and black rims have been carried over.

Commenting on the updated model, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “With the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE now OBD-2B compliant and available in updated colours, we continue to provide adventure-seeking riders with an option that is ready for diverse riding conditions. These updates focus on offering more choice while staying aligned with evolving government norms and rider preferences."

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Specifications

Powering the V-Strom 800 DE is the 776 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. The motor develops 83 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike promises impressive straight-line stability thanks to its long wheelbase, tall ground clearance, and a wide handlebar. Other mechanical features include the Showa USD front forks with 220 mm of travel and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear with 220 mm of travel. The ground clearance stands at 220 mm. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium, wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour adventure tyres.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is equipped with a 20-litre fuel tank promising a longer range, along with a host of electronic aids comprising the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), riding modes, traction control with a dedicated ‘Gravel’ mode, ride-by-wire, bi-directional quickshifter, switchable ABS, low-rpm assist, and the Suzuki Easy Start System.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Rivals

The 2025 V-Strom 800 DE continues to compete against the BMW F 850 GS, Honda Transalp XL750, Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Ducati Desert X, and the like in the segment.

