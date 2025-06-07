Auto recap, June 6: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE launched, TVS working on 450 cc bikes and more

HT Auto
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE gets a new colour scheme for 2025.
The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Friday, June 6.

TVS Motor working on new 450 cc motorcycle platform

TVS Motor Company aims to expand its premium motorcycle offerings and will soon introduce a new series of motorcycles equipped with a 450 cc engine. Sudarshan Venu, the current Managing Director and soon-to-be Chairman of TVS Motor, confirmed this development during a recent interview with CNBC TV-18. The executive disclosed that technology and platform sharing will occur among BMW, TVS, and Norton. The 450 cc parallel-twin engine was initially presented on the BMW F 450 GS concept at EICMA 2024 and may soon lead to products from both TVS and Norton.

The forthcoming 450 cc twin-cylinder engine is reportedly being developed collaboratively by TVS and BMW Motorrad, similar to the 310 cc platform that powers the TVS Apache RR 310. Additionally, both companies have partnered on a new electric vehicle platform. The new 450 platform is expected to be manufactured in India and will power the production version of the BMW F 450 GS, which is scheduled to be launched globally later this year.

Also Read : TVS Motor working on new 450 cc motorcycle platform, shared with BMW and Norton

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE launched

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2025 V-Strom 800 DE adventure motorcycle featuring slight modifications for the upcoming model year. The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE now meets OBD-2B compliance, adhering to the most recent emission regulations, and it is available in new color options that enhance the model's visual appeal. The price of the V-Strom 800 DE stays the same at 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE launched with OBD-2B compliance, new colour

MINI Countryman Electric JCW Edition launched

The newly launched MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack in India is priced at 62 lakh (ex-showroom). This new JCW Edition enhances the sporty aesthetics of both the exterior and interior of the distinctive electric SUV, positioning it at the pinnacle of the variant lineup. It is important to note that the new MINI Countryman E JCW Pack is limited to just 20 units and will be available exclusively online for a token fee of 1.5 lakh. Deliveries are set to commence from June 10, 2025, onwards.

Also Read : MINI Countryman Electric JCW Edition launched at 62 lakh, limited to 20 units

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
