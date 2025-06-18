Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Price, specs, and features compared

The middleweight adventure touring segment has been gaining traction in India over the past few years, with an increasing number of models available on our shores. June 2025 sees the launch of two new offerings in the market. The all-new Honda XL750 Transalp was launched with an aggressive new design language, while the 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE gets minor updates with OBD-2B compliance. While both motorcycles target long-distance capability, off-road usability, and feature-packed riding, they take slightly different approaches in terms of tuning, hardware, and rider experience. Here’s a close look at how the two stack up.

While both motorcycles differ only slightly in spec, the XL750 Transalp commands a higher price tag owing to its CBU status.

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Design

The XL750 Transalp draws its design from the larger Africa Twin, featuring a tall stance, aerodynamic visor, and dual LED projector headlamps. It’s available in Ross White and Graphite Black, both paired with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheel setup, aimed at serious trail work.

In contrast, the 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE retains its design while getting new paint options. The addition of Pearl Tech White with blue-spoked rims offers a clean, modern look, while the Champion Yellow No.2 and Glass Sparkle Black colour schemes have been carried over. Its wire-spoked wheels measure 21 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear, and the bike offers a 220 mm ground clearance.

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Engine and Specifications

The Transalp makes 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of torque with its 755 cc parallel-twin. The V-Trom 800 DE makes slightly less power but more low-end torque.

The Transalp is powered by a 755 cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree crank, producing 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The power delivery is managed via Throttle-by-Wire and five selectable riding modes—Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User—that tweak throttle response, traction control, ABS, and engine braking.

The V-Strom 800 DE uses a slightly larger 776 cc parallel-twin, also with a 270-degree crank. Output stands at 83 bhp and 78 Nm of torque, making more low-end torque. Unlike the Transalp, the V-Strom pairs its ride-by-wire system with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. Its rider modes and traction control system are bundled into Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which includes a dedicated Gravel mode and switchable ABS, giving it similar off-road versatility.

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Chassis and Hardware

While both use premium Showa components, the V-Strom 800 DE edges ahead on paper with 220 mm of travel at both ends. It features USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The Honda XL750 Transalp also uses Showa 43 mm USD forks and a Pro-Link monoshock, but lacks the longer travel seen on the Suzuki. That said, the Transalp brings a lighter setup and an 18-inch rear wheel which allows for better off-road rideability.

Braking hardware on both bikes includes dual disc front setups and single rear discs with dual-channel ABS. However, it is the V-Strom that allows the rider to switch off ABS at the rear.

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Features

The V-Strom 800 DE is packed with a wide range of features that include traction control, easy start, gravel mode, switchable ABS and more.

Honda has equipped the XL750 Transalp with a 5.0-inch colour TFT display that is claimed to offer improved visibility under direct sunlight. It supports connectivity through the Honda RoadSync, allowing for media controls, navigation, and call/SMS alerts via the backlit switchgear. Riders can further toggle between five riding modes to adjust the bike’s parameters for different conditions.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE matches most while offering a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, which is available as an optional accessory on the Transalp. Features included within the S.I.R.S suite are the Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist, and riding modes which include a dedicated ‘Gravel’ mode.

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE: Pricing

The Honda XL750 Transalp is priced at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is brought in as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE comes in at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is more competitively priced as it is brought via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route.

