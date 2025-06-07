2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched in India: Top 5 Highlights

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially launched the updated 2025 V-Strom 800 DE adventure tourer in the country. With a few subtle yet meaningful updates, the new model aims to keep the adventure-ready motorcycle fresh and compliant with the latest regulations, all while retaining its pricing at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a detailed look at the top five highlights of the updated V-Strom 800 DE.

1. Now OBD-2B Compliant for Emission Norms

The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE now adheres to the latest OBD-2B emission norms, ensuring the motorcycle meets current environmental standards set for Indian two-wheelers. This update keeps the adventure bike future-ready without altering the engine’s performance characteristics.

2. New Colour Options Enhance Visual Appeal

A major visual update for 2025 is the introduction of a new Pearl Tech White paint option, paired with blue-spoked rims for a fresher and more refined appearance. This joins the existing colour palette, which includes:

Champion Yellow No.2 with black body panels and blue rims

Glass Sparkle Black featuring grey and red graphics with black rims.

3. Retains Its Powerful 776cc Twin-Cylinder Engine

Under the hood, the V-Strom 800 DE remains mechanically unchanged. It is powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree crankshaft, delivering 83 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and offers a balanced mix of off-road capability and highway touring comfort.

4. Adventure-Ready Suspension and Wheels

For tackling diverse terrain, the V-Strom 800 DE features premium hardware including:

Showa USD front forks with 220 mm travel

Preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear with 220 mm travel

21-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium spoke wheels

Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres

A generous ground clearance of 220 mm

5. Packed with Tech: S.I.R.S., Ride Modes, and More

The V-Strom 800 DE doesn’t fall short on technology. It features the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), offering a range of rider aids including:

Multiple riding modes

Traction control with a dedicated ‘Gravel’ mode

Ride-by-wire throttle

Bi-directional quickshifter

Switchable ABS

Low RPM assist

Suzuki Easy Start System

A 20-litre fuel tank ensures fewer fuel stops, further enhancing its touring credentials.

Competing in a Tough Segment

The updated Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE continues to face strong competition in the mid-weight adventure segment from rivals like the BMW F 850 GS, Honda Transalp XL750, Triumph Tiger 900 GT, and Ducati Desert X. However, its solid balance of performance, features, and pricing keeps it a compelling option for ADV enthusiasts.

