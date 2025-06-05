Suzuki e Access vs Ather Rizta: Which electric scooter to pick for your daily commuting needs?

The Indian electric two-wheeler segment is one of the most competitive spaces in the country's automobile market. Dominated by startups like Ola Electric , Ather Energy , this segment has started seeing an increasing number of products from the legacy players as well. While TVS and Bajaj were already there with their iQube and Chetak models, Honda and Suzuki have brought their respective products in this space, in the form of Honda QC1, Honda Activa e, and Suzuki e Access, respectively. Hero MotoCorp, too, has its electric vehicle-only sub-brand, Vida.

The Suzuki e Access electric scooter is expected to launch in June 2025. Ahead of that, HT Auto got a chance to test the electric scooter. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as the Honda Activa e: and Ola S1 X+. Besides that, it will also compete with the Ather Rizta, which has become one of the popular and practical electric scooters in the market with its focus on daily commuting.

Here is a comparison between the Suzuki e Access and the Ather Rizta.

Suzuki e Access vs Ather Rizta: Price

Suzuki e Access is yet to be launched, and its pricing is yet to be announced by the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer. However, expect it to be competitively priced somewhere between ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1,25 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Ather Rizta is available in three variants, with its price ranging between ₹1.11 lakh and ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki e Access vs Ather Rizta: Specification

Powering the Suzuki e Access electric scooter is a 3.07 kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor that generates 5.49 bhp peak power and 15 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of running at a top speed of 71 kmph. The battery pack takes 6.42 minutes to be fully charged. It claims to have a range of 95 km on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Ather Rizta is available with two battery pack choices - a 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh unit. Depending on the battery packs, the electric scooter is capable of running between 123 km and 160 km on a full charge, while top speed is 80 kmph.

