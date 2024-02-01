Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price in Maler Kotla starts from Rs. 11.46 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price in Maler Kotla starts from Rs. 11.46 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE dealers and showrooms in Maler Kotla for best offers.
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price breakup in Maler Kotla includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is mainly compared to BMW F 900 XR which starts at Rs. 10.95 Lakhs in Maler Kotla, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport which starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs in Maler Kotla and Honda Rebel 1100 starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Maler Kotla.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE STD ₹ 11.46 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price