Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price in Gorakhpur starts from Rs. 11.46 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price in Gorakhpur starts from Rs. 11.46 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE dealers and showrooms in Gorakhpur for best offers.
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price breakup in Gorakhpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is mainly compared to BMW F 900 XR which starts at Rs. 10.95 Lakhs in Gorakhpur, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport which starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs in Gorakhpur and Honda Rebel 1100 starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Gorakhpur.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE STD ₹ 11.46 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price