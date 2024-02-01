Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price in Alwaye starts from Rs. 12.95 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price in Alwaye starts from Rs. 12.95 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE dealers and showrooms in Alwaye for best offers.
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price breakup in Alwaye includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is mainly compared to BMW F 900 XR which starts at Rs. 10.95 Lakhs in Alwaye, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport which starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs in Alwaye and Honda Rebel 1100 starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Alwaye.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE STD ₹ 12.95 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price