What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Siddharthnagar? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Siddharthnagar is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Siddharthnagar? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Siddharthnagar amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Siddharthnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Siddharthnagar is Rs. 38,295.