Suzuki Hayabusa on road price in Basti starts from Rs. 18.89 Lakhs. Visit your nearest
Suzuki Hayabusa on road price in Basti starts from Rs. 18.89 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Hayabusa dealers and showrooms in Basti for best offers. Suzuki Hayabusa on road price breakup in Basti includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Suzuki Hayabusa is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Basti, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin which starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs in Basti and Suzuki V-Strom 1050 starting at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs in Basti.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Suzuki Hayabusa STD
|₹ 18.89 Lakhs
