What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Nagaur? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Nagaur is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Nagaur? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Nagaur amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Nagaur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Nagaur is Rs. 38,295.