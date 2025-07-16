What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Churu? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Churu is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Churu? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Churu amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Churu? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Churu is Rs. 38,295.