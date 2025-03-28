hamburger icon
Suzuki GSX-8R On Road Price in Rae Bareli

Suzuki GSX-8R Right View
Suzuki GSX-8R Engine View
Suzuki GSX-8R Foot Rest View
Suzuki GSX-8R Front Break View
Suzuki GSX-8R Front Tyre View
Suzuki GSX-8R Fuel Tank View
9.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rae Bareli
GSX-8R Price in Rae Bareli

Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Rae Bareli starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki GSX-8R STD₹ 10.31 Lakhs
...Read More

Suzuki GSX-8R Variant Wise Price List in Rae Bareli

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
GSX-8R STD

₹10.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
776 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,25,000
RTO
74,000
Insurance
32,355
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Rae Bareli)
10,31,355
EMI@22,168/mo
Suzuki GSX-8R FAQs

The on-road price of Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Rae Bareli is Rs. 10.31 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Rae Bareli amount to Rs. 74,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki GSX-8R in Rae Bareli is Rs. 20,912.
The insurance charges for Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Rae Bareli are Rs. 32,355, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

