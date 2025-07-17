Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 10.25 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 10.25 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in New Delhi, Honda CB650R which starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs in New Delhi and Yamaha YZF-R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 10.25 Lakhs