Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Midnapore starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Midnapore for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Midnapore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Midnapore, Honda CB650R which starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs in Midnapore and Yamaha YZF-R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Midnapore.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 10.31 Lakhs
