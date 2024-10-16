Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Meerut starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Meerut starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Meerut for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Meerut includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Meerut, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Meerut and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Meerut.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 10.31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price