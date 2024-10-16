HT Auto
Suzuki GSX-8R On Road Price in Krishnagiri

Suzuki GSX-8R On Road Price in Krishnagiri

Suzuki GSX-8R Right View
1/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Engine View
2/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Foot Rest View
3/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Front Break View
4/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Front Tyre View
5/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Fuel Tank View
6/12
9.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Krishnagiri
GSX-8R Price in Krishnagiri

Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Krishnagiri starts from Rs. 11.54 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki GSX-8R STD₹ 11.54 Lakhs
...Read More

Suzuki GSX-8R Variant Wise Price List in Krishnagiri

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹11.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
776 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,34,623
RTO
1,86,737
Insurance
32,506
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Krishnagiri)
11,53,866
EMI@24,801/mo
Close

Suzuki GSX-8R News

The Suzuki GSX-8R comes with a variety of three paint options including a Metallic Matte Sword Silver, a Metallic Triton Blue and a Metallic Matte Black No.2. The Triumph Daytona 660 comes in three colours as well including a Satin Granite / Satin Jet Black, a Snowdonia White / Sapphire Black and a Carnival Red / Sapphire Black.
Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Which one is the middle-weight champion?
16 Oct 2024
After its debut at the EICMA 2023 the Suzuki GSX 8R was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. The bike has now been made available in the Indian markets now, after being on sale on the global scale.
Heart melting for the Suzuki GSX-8R? Here are 5 green flags of the motorbike that you should know
10 Oct 2024
The Suzuki GSX-8R draws power from the 776 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 82 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque
Suzuki GSX-8R launched in India at 9.25 lakh, will rival Triumph Daytona 660
4 Oct 2024
The Suzuki GSX-8R has been showcased in India for the first time alongside the upcoming V-Strom 800 DE that's scheduled for launch by mid-2024
Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Suzuki GSX-8R showcased in India. Launch likely?
3 Feb 2024
Suzuki GSX-S1000GX and GSX-8R will go on sale in the global market first.
EICMA 2023: Suzuki GSX-S1000GX and GSX-8R unveiled. Check details
8 Nov 2023
Suzuki GSX-8R FAQs

The on-road price of Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Krishnagiri is Rs. 11.54 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Krishnagiri amount to Rs. 1.87 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki GSX-8R in Krishnagiri is Rs. 23,396.
The insurance charges for Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Krishnagiri are Rs. 32,506, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

