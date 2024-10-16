Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Jassur starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Jassur starts from Rs. 10.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Jassur for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Jassur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Jassur, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Jassur and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Jassur.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 10.31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price